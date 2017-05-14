Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Google announces support for standalone Daydream VR headsets
May 17, 2017 | By Emma Kidwell
Google has announced during Google I/O that it will be supporting standalone VR headsets for the Daydream platform which will not require a PC or phone in order to use.

Game devs should note the upcoming hardware will utilize a new headset tracking technology called Worldsense, which enables positional tracking without installing external sensors. Google worked with chipmaker Qualcomm to create a reference design for Daydream-powered standalone headsets.

Such technology is important for VR's success. Standalone headsets that are independent of additional components and free of wires are the next evolution of VR hardware, as they're more fit for a mass-market audience.

These standalone headsets will aim to utilize the convenience afforded by portable smartphone VR without the current constrictions holding back consumers like lack of physical space or incompatible software specs.

Emphasis has been placed on creating more accessible technology in VR and making them available to more people. The new headsets aims to be more comfortable and easy to use, where set-up will only include sliding the headset on.

Both HTC Vive and Lenovo are also working on Daydream-supported standalone VR headsets, and the first models are expected to be released later this year.

Read more about the new standalone VR headsets on Google's official blog.

Gamasutra, VRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas. 

VRDC Fall 2017 will be taking place at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA September 21-22. Register today!

