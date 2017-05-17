Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 17, 2017
Take a look at the indie biz strategy that made Kona successful on Steam
May 17, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Design, Video

Quitting your job at a AAA studio and setting out to build your own company around small single-player experiences is a risky endeavor. But if that sounds like something you want to do in the near future, you might want to listen to our chat from earlier today with Kona lead developer Alexandre Fiset about his experience. 

During our conversation on the Gamasutra Twitch channel today Fiset walked us through some of the business strategies that helped him and his team turn Kickstarter success into into a full-fledged Steam/PS4 game. According to Fiset, the $40,000 (in USD) that Canadian developer Parabole first released on Kickstarter “would have only been about a five-minute game.”

But thanks to some contract work, support from banks, and money from the Canadian government arts funding (Which gets broken down for American viewers later in the stream), Fiset says they were able to make the exact game they wanted to make with Kona

You can view our full interview with Fiset up above, and follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel if you’re looking for more insightful developer interviews. 

