Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 18, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 18, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 18, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Kona dev says the secret to success lies in creating something unique
May 18, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 18, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video

What's the secret to success in the games industry? It goes without saying that there isn't one universal 'golden rule,' but if you want to make it to the top, it makes sense to heed the words of your peers.

During our recent Twitch stream, Kona developer Alexandre Fiset weighed in on the matter by dishing out some advice of his own, and explained that if game devs want to make a living creating games, they should strive to create something unique. 

"You have to create something that people want. I mean, it's an easy answer but it's tough to execute because there's a bunch of developers trying different things, so you have to stick to a vision that's your own," he explains.

"For example, some people will see that there's a new Pokemon game, like Pokemon Go, and say 'cool, that works, so I'm going to make a Pokemon Go type game.' But that's not how we work. We wanted to make a game that was unique. And it's easier to sell something that's unique, than something that's just a clone of another game."

Naturally, people want to make money, and that's why it can be so tempting to hop on whatever bandwagon is rolling through town at the time. But in the long-run, Fiset believes if you stay true to the creative process and build something that matters, the rewards will come. 

"So if I had a hint for developers looking to start making games for a living, it'd be to make things that matter to the industry and not think financially," he continues. "That's not why we make games. Yes, we want to pay ourselves a salary and eat well, but mostly we want to make great games."

To hear more from Fiset be sure to check out the full stream right here. After you've done that, why not follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for even more developer insights and gameplay commentary.

Related Jobs

Mech Mocha Game Studios
Mech Mocha Game Studios — Bengaluru, India
[05.18.17]
Director - Game Design
Intrepid Studios Inc
Intrepid Studios Inc — San Diego, California, United States
[05.17.17]
Associate Programmer
Intrepid Studios Inc
Intrepid Studios Inc — San Diego, California, United States
[05.17.17]
Animator
2K
2K — Novato, California, United States
[05.17.17]
SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The art of the chase: Level design and player orientation in Outlast 2
Crafting the bizarre, off-kilter gameworld of Little Nightmares
Prey designer Ricardo Bare's advice for prototyping is abstract but valuable
Take a look at the indie biz strategy that made Kona successful on Steam


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image