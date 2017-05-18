Facebook doubles down on eSports with ESL partnership

Leading eSports company ESL has signed a deal that will see it bring exclusive content to Facebook.

The partnership highlights Facebook's growing interest in the competitive gaming space, with the social media giant clearly hoping to tap into the burgeoning market.

So, how will Facebook benefit? For starters, the ESL will bring over content from elite 'Rank S' Counter-Strike competitions, and will put together an exclusive 30-minute CS:GO program that showcases the best players, emerging talent, and recent highlights.

Beyond that, all ESL One and Intel Extreme Masters events will also be streamed globally on ESL's Facebook network in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and German.

All in all, ESL plans to bring over 5500 hours of eSports content to the platform, and will be hoping the partnership allows it to expand its own reach by tapping into Facebook's 1.94 billion monthly active users.

"This is a huge step toward expanding the reach of eSports among mainstream audiences," said Johannes Schiefer, ESL's vice president of social media and editorial."Last year, ESL content generated over 2 billion impressions and reached over 200 million users on Facebook globally.

"Now, with the addition of live streaming for all major ESL events, as well as exclusive content around CS:GO and ESEA, we are excited to expand our reach to more audiences and build strong local communities."