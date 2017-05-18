Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 18, 2017
Life is Strange has sold over 3M copies
May 18, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Dontnod Entertainment’s episodic title Life is Strange has sold over 3 million copies since its initial release in early 2015. 

The French developer revealed that milestone in a blogpost, right alongside the announcement that it has been working on a sequel to Life is Strange since the original game was given a physical release in 2016.

In the past two years, Life is Strange has picked up a number of awards, inspired an anti-bullying charity, and been pitched as a live-action series.

The game deals with some serious subject matter, and while that no doubt helped drive its success, tackling real-world problems through game design is no easy feat. Dontnod's Michael Koch and Raoul Barbet, co-directors of the original game, offered some insight into how their team apprached that process at GDC last year. 

