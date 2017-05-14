Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 18, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 18, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 18, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Google unveils Tango-based Visual Positioning System
Google unveils Tango-based Visual Positioning System
May 18, 2017 | By Emma Kidwell
May 18, 2017 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Smartphone/Tablet

During Google’s I/O conference, VP of virtual and augmented reality Clay Bavor announced the Visual Positioning Service, a new augmented reality service that essentially brings the functionality of Google Maps indoors.

Google hasn't touched on how VPS can be applied to mobile AR games quite yet, but it isn't hard to imagine the ways this heightened positional tech could be harnessed by developers to create new games that interact with real-world environments on an even deeper level.

The implications are fascinating, as a video from Road to VR demonstrates. Using Google Tango, a platform that measures motion and position in the real world, VPS maps out a device’s immediate surroundings and positioning indoors — a functionality that could have major impact on AR’s commercial and personal use. 

Bavor said the service can be used now in select museums and Lowe’s stores, able to guide users to an exact item using a VPS-enabled phone.

VPS’ uses may well go beyond museums and retail stores. In the future, Bavor imagines one scenario in which VPS works along with an audio interface to help those with visual impairments navigate the world more effectively.

In addition to the VPS reveal, Bavor announced Expeditions AR, an expansion of the educational “virtual field trip” initiative Expeditions VR. Expeditions AR incorporates Google Tango functionality to give students a virtual window into different worlds using Tango-enabled devices.

Read more about how VPS works on Google’s official blog.

Gamasutra, VRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas. 

VRDC Fall 2017 will be taking place at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA September 21-22. Register today!

Related Jobs

Mech Mocha Game Studios
Mech Mocha Game Studios — Bengaluru, India
[05.18.17]
Director - Game Design
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[05.17.17]
UI/UX Designer
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[05.17.17]
Game Designer
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[05.17.17]
Build and Release Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The art of the chase: Level design and player orientation in Outlast 2
Life is Strange has sold over 3M copies
Facebook doubles down on eSports with ESL partnership
Blog: Little machines working together - Part 1


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image