May 18, 2017
Get a job: Playwing is hiring a Gameplay Programmer
May 18, 2017 | By Staff
Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay ProgrammerPlaywing

Location: Montreal, Canada

Playwing is looking for a talented Gameplay Programmer to join our brand new studio in Montreal, Canada. Our small, experienced team is committed to building fresh, high-quality mobile games. We strongly believe in putting the fun front and center, and polishing every aspect of the player experience. Our agile, multidisciplinary approach means that you will work closely with designers and artists on the end-to-end implementation of core gameplay features from inception (initial design discussions, speciŽcation) to completion (design approved, code reviewed, test passed). This is a unique opportunity to take part of an exciting adventure from the beginning. If you’re passionate about crafting kick-ass games for millions of players, you’re in the right place. Join us in our quest to create top-notch games on mobile platforms! As a programmer, you will work closely with designers and artists on end-to-end feature implementation, from inception (initial design discussions, speciŽcation) to completion (design approved, code reviewed, test passed).

We are looking for someone who will: 

  • Implement, debug and reŽne gameplay features through rapid prototyping and iterative development
  • Write clear, maintainable code with performance and portability in mind
  • Enjoy tackling various topics ranging from Žne-tuning controls and camera to writing procedural generation algorithms
  • Collaborate with designers and artists, providing them with tools and technical support when needed
  • Strive to deliver the best game experience through constructive criticism and creative contributions

The ideal person for the job has: 

  • BS/MS in Computer Science, Game Design or related
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience developing games
  • Strong C# programming and experience with Unity3D 5.x
  • Excellent logical, analytical and mathematical skills
  • Good understanding of mobile platform constraints and best practices
  • Passion about games and understanding what makes them fun
  • Great communication and organisation skills

Bonus points for experience with: 

  • Procedurally generated gameplay content such as levels, obstacles, items, etc.
  • Free-to-play development, services and tools (monetisation, ads, analytics)
  • Server/client development (leaderboards, cloud save, live ops)
  • Agile development methodology and tools, unit testing, continuous integration, etc.

This is a full-time role at our brand new studio in Montreal, Canada. If that sounds like you, then we would love you to come and work with us. Please send us an email, including a CV and a link to examples of recent work demonstrating relevant programming skills. You must be willing to complete a technical test if requested to do so.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

