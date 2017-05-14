Get a job: Playwing is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Montreal, Canada

Playwing is looking for a talented Gameplay Programmer to join our brand new studio in Montreal, Canada. Our small, experienced team is committed to building fresh, high-quality mobile games. We strongly believe in putting the fun front and center, and polishing every aspect of the player experience. Our agile, multidisciplinary approach means that you will work closely with designers and artists on the end-to-end implementation of core gameplay features from inception (initial design discussions, speciŽcation) to completion (design approved, code reviewed, test passed). This is a unique opportunity to take part of an exciting adventure from the beginning. If you’re passionate about crafting kick-ass games for millions of players, you’re in the right place. Join us in our quest to create top-notch games on mobile platforms! As a programmer, you will work closely with designers and artists on end-to-end feature implementation, from inception (initial design discussions, speciŽcation) to completion (design approved, code reviewed, test passed).

We are looking for someone who will:

Implement, debug and reŽne gameplay features through rapid prototyping and iterative development

Write clear, maintainable code with performance and portability in mind

Enjoy tackling various topics ranging from Žne-tuning controls and camera to writing procedural generation algorithms

Collaborate with designers and artists, providing them with tools and technical support when needed

Strive to deliver the best game experience through constructive criticism and creative contributions

The ideal person for the job has:

BS/MS in Computer Science, Game Design or related

A minimum of 3 years’ experience developing games

Strong C# programming and experience with Unity3D 5.x

Excellent logical, analytical and mathematical skills

Good understanding of mobile platform constraints and best practices

Passion about games and understanding what makes them fun

Great communication and organisation skills

Bonus points for experience with:

Procedurally generated gameplay content such as levels, obstacles, items, etc.

Free-to-play development, services and tools (monetisation, ads, analytics)

Server/client development (leaderboards, cloud save, live ops)

Agile development methodology and tools, unit testing, continuous integration, etc.

This is a full-time role at our brand new studio in Montreal, Canada. If that sounds like you, then we would love you to come and work with us. Please send us an email, including a CV and a link to examples of recent work demonstrating relevant programming skills. You must be willing to complete a technical test if requested to do so.

