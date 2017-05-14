Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 18, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 18, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 18, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How Ensemble Studios crafted the terrain of Halo Wars
May 18, 2017 | By Staff
May 18, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, Video, Vault

"For most video games out there, first-person shooters included, terrain is not really a huge part of your visual space. But for RTSes, you have to understand that it's a massive part of your visual area -- up to 70, 98, even 100 percent."

With those words onetime Ensemble Studios dev Colt McAnlis opened his intriguing talk at GDC 2009 about how the studio designed and produced the terrain of its 2009 console RTS Halo Wars.

It was an intriguing technical session that dug into the nuts and bolts of how the studio took advantage of the Xbox 360's hardware, including how the studio moved from a standard height-field terrain to a full vector field terrain and increased vertex density exponentially.

It was a great presentation, one that provides some useful learnings and a bit of historical perspective on the creation of a standout game. If you missed it back then, good news: you can now watch entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Intrepid Studios Inc
Intrepid Studios Inc — San Diego, California, United States
[05.17.17]
Associate Programmer
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.17.17]
Senior Technical Designer
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.17.17]
Senior Engineer - Dev Ops and Services
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.17.17]
Senior Engineer - Gameplay


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The art of the chase: Level design and player orientation in Outlast 2
Life is Strange has sold over 3M copies
Facebook doubles down on eSports with ESL partnership
Blog: Little machines working together - Part 1


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image