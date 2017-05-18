Inside cleans up at the 2017 Nordic Game Awards

The long-running Nordic Game Awards held its 11th annual ceremony this week in Sweden, and Playdead stood out among the nominees by taking home Game of the Year and a few other awards for its 2016 game Inside.

Notably, Inside (which used a real human skull for sound design) also received awards for Best Audio, Best Game Design and Best Art. Meanwhile, IO Interactive (which is currently up for sale) received the Best Technology award for its hit game Hitman, while Art in Heart was awarded Best Debut for its 2D roguelike GoNNER.

Bridgeside Interactive won the Best Fun for Everyone award with its cooperative rhythm game Clapper and Grapefrukt Games' Twofold Inc. was named the Nordic Game of the Year -- Small Screen, while D-Pad Studios' long-in-development Owlboy earned a Special Mention at the discretion of the awards jury.

You can read more about the nominated devs and the awards show, which aims to highlight the work of game developers in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, and Denmark, over on the Nordic Game Awards website.