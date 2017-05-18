Mario Kart 8 Deluxe devs patch out potentially obscene taunt

There's a new patch out this week to bring Nintendo's Switch game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe up to version 1.1, and one of the changes appears to be the removal of an in-game gesture that may be rude or obscene to some players.

This is a good reminder that gestures and messages which appear in your game can be interpreted differently in different parts of the world -- sometimes with offensive results.

Prior to the 1.1 patch, the "Inkling Girl" character in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe would occasionally grin, flex one arm and lay her other hand on the flexed bicep in moments of triumph.

Eurogamer points out that this is very similar to the "bras d'honneur" gesture, which is considered obscene in many parts of the world (including Brazil, Italy and France), and after this week's patch it appears (examples below, via NeoGAF) that the Inkling Girl taunt has been modified so that the character simply flexes her arm.