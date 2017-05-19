Chat with World to the West's lead designer today at 3PM EDT

A while back, an indie team from Norway called Rain Games released Teslagrad, a side-scrolling puzzler in the style of Metroid that went on to sell over 1.6 million copies worldwide.

Now that Teslagrad has sailed into the sunset, Rain Games has come out with its successor, World to the West, a 3D action game that continues the story that Teslagrad began. And today at 3PM EDT, we’re going to be chatting with the game’s lead designer Peter Wingaard Meldahl to talk about the game’s design and development.

If you have questions about surviving as an indie developer in a place like Norway, or technical questions about going from 2D to 3D games, you should join us in Twitch chat get some answers! And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary.