Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 19, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 19, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 19, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with World to the West's lead designer today at 3PM EDT
May 19, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
May 19, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video

A while back, an indie team from Norway called Rain Games released Teslagrad, a side-scrolling puzzler in the style of Metroid that went on to sell over 1.6 million copies worldwide. 

Now that Teslagrad has sailed into the sunset, Rain Games has come out with its successor, World to the West, a 3D action game that continues the story that Teslagrad began. And today at 3PM EDT, we’re going to be chatting with the game’s lead designer Peter Wingaard Meldahl to talk about the game’s design and development. 

If you have questions about surviving as an indie developer in a place like Norway, or technical questions about going from 2D to 3D games, you should join us in Twitch chat get some answers! And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Playwing
Playwing — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[05.18.17]
Gameplay Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[05.17.17]
Content Producer (f/m)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.16.17]
Experienced Game Developer
Gameloft
Gameloft — Barcelona, Spain
[05.15.17]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Scanner Sombre immerses players in a pitch-black cave: sound and lasers
SteamVR goes social with Second Life style update
How World of Warcraft inspired Destiny's raids
Blog: Composing video game music to build suspense - Part 5


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image