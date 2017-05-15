Video: We failed at publishing competitive games so you don't have to

The business of playing games professionally is booming, and with that comes a rising tide of interest for games that can be eSports.

As part of the GDC 2017 eSports Day, Iron Galaxy chief Dave Lang took the stage to showcase how the company tried to take advantage of this emerging market by forming a "competitive games" publishing label, and what lessons were learned when they (mostly) failed.

It was a real, frank talk that dug into what Iron Galaxy learned about the eSports market, marketing games to a competitive crowd, and even what to look for in the games you want to publish.

If you missed it in person earlier this year, don't miss your chance now to go watch Lang's talk entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas