May 19, 2017
May 19, 2017
May 19, 2017
There's now 45 million people gabbing about games on Discord
May 19, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Have you been using Discord to chat with the people you play games with? Well you’re not alone—very, very, not alone. Today the company behind the popular chatting app announced that there are now 45 million users registered on Discord, a notable increase from the 11 million users that were reported last July.

In a statement to Gamasutra, a Discord rep states that the peak concurrent users for the chat app has clocked in at 4 million concurrent users, with an average of 8.9 million people logging in every day. 

If you’re a community manager interested in how large a Discord server can get, you may also want to know that the largest Discord server currently clocks in at 77k members. 

If that sounds like a userbase you’d want to tap into as a game developer, you should probably also know that back in December the company announced tools to help developers build in-game text and voice integration with the Discord app.

