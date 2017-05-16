Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a FX Artist
Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a FX Artist
May 22, 2017 | By Staff
May 22, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

FX ArtistInsomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

FBI, ATV, CTU, ATF, ETA, HR, TSA, MIA, RSVP, RIP, CSI, WTF, WHO, IMO, LOL - these are all acronyms that everyone knows. Well, Insomniac Games is searching for an FX wizard. We are looking for a talented artist to create effects to work and assist in gameplay, environment, and the cinematics of our game. If you are interested- keep reading:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

  • Create, design and implement real-time particle effects using both static and animating 2D/3D elements
  • Place effects throughout levels and cinematics
  • Paint particle and decal textures
  • Create simulations for gameplay elements
  • Create FX shaders with node-based shader networks
  • Create FX textures (color, normal, specular, ambient occlusion, height, and incandescent maps.)
  • Create simple geometry and assign UV’s
  • Optimize FX for framerate and memory
  • Collaborate with other departments to ensure that FX are implemented appropriately in the game engine
  • Work with Art Director to maintain FX art direction for game
  • Self-directed and ability to work independently: Understands and adds to the overall art style of game
  • Orchestrates complex FX events involving layering and timing of different FX to create a believable scene
  • Prototype effect concepts for gameplay and engine
  • Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

  • Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • Proficient in Maya, competent working with joints and locators, keyframing, rigid body simulations, hard surface modeling, and UV mapping.
  • Proficient in Photoshop for painting and editing textures.
  • Proficient with node-based shader networks.
  • Knowledge of other visual effects software a plus.

Other Skills: Good people skills, collaborative attitudeand good observation skills and ability to use reference materials. Ability to work independently. Proficient Animation and timing skills. Solid traditional arts background a plus.

If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for, please use the link below. Please note is a project hire but benefit eligible role. We look forward to hearing from you. Thanks!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

