Rockstar delays Red Dead 2 to 2018, giving devs more breathing room this holiday

The folks behind Rockstar Games' upcoming Western Red Dead Redemption 2 announced today that the game will be delayed until next spring because " some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible."

While delays are commonplace in game development, this one seems especially notable for fellow devs because it's one less highly anticipated game launching in this year's holiday quarter, a period that's typically packed to the brim with new releases.

Admittedly, the rising tide of game releases across all marketplaces has brought us to a point where every month can feel so packed with new games that it's hard to get yours discovered.