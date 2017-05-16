Video: Lessons learned making Ark: Survival Evolved in Early Access

What if you launched your next game a bit early, on platforms like Steam's Early Access service and the Xbox Live Game Preview platform -- and it proved wildly successful? How would that influx of player feedback affect your development roadmap?



Studio Wildcard dealt with precisely those challenges with its Early Access hit Ark: Survival Evolved. At GDC 2017, Studio Wildcard's Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak took the stage to speak at length about Ark's development strategy for Early Access on Steam, "Game Preview" on Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

It was interesting because they covered everything from how Wildcard fostered a thriving and active community to how it balanced core development priorities vs player-requested features, gauging player satisfaction beyond the "loudest voice in the room."

Of course, there was plenty of talk about mistakes that were made, and the talk offered some potentially useful takeaways for fellow devs looking to successfully navigate Early Access with their own projects.

If you missed the talk in person, no worries: you can now watch it entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

