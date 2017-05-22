Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 22, 2017
May 22, 2017
May 22, 2017
Departed Kerbal Space Program devs now work at Valve
May 22, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
A number of the Kerbal Space Program developers who departed KSP studio Squad in 2016 now work at Valve, according to former Valve staffer Roger Lundeen.

Lundeen was speaking on a recently-published episode of the Game Dev Unchained podcast, and his comments help provide fellow devs some closure on what happened to the KSP team after first the KSP lead developer, then later at least eight other KSP devs left Squad last year. 

"They're actually still buying up mod teams," said Lundeen, referring to Valve. "I think they just gave that entire [Kerbal Space Program] team jobs, if they wanted it."

Lundeen went on to point out that he doesn't know how many on the team actually accepted the offer to join Valve, but a Valve representative has since told PCGamesN that "yes, they joined a little while ago and we will have more news about what they are doing soon."

