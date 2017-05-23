YoYo Games wants to inspire young game devs with GameMaker education package

YoYo Games wants to encourage more people to explore the world of game development by putting together an education package featuring GameMaker Studio 2.

The new offering has been tailored specifically for schools and students, and will give approved institutions access to a free trial version of GameMaker Studio 2 with zero time restrictions on how long the software can be used.

Participating schools will have the chance to buy full licenses in bulk for $30 per account for a one year license -- though there's a minimum order of 10 licenses per purchase.

Usually, the software retails at a starting price of $99.99, but YoYo is keen to keep the price down for those in the education sector in the hopes of giving budding game devs a route into the games industry.

"Being a student of game design and development can be time consuming and expensive, sometimes prohibitively so, but we change all that with GameMaker Studio 2," said James Cox, general manager, YoYo Games.

"We want to give educational institutions an easy and affordable way to engage students with their passion for game development -- no complications or fine text."

You can find out more about the education package by heading on down to the YoYo Games website.