Hitman developer IO Interactive makes layoffs to secure future

Hitman developer IO Interactive has made an unspecified number of layoffs in an attempt to secure its future.

The developer published a tweet earlier today explaining it had made "some changes" that will allow it to be better equipped for life without Square Enix.

Earlier this month the Japanese publisher revealed it would be selling off the Danish studio, casting doubt on the future of IO Interactive and the Hitman franchise.

"We're sad that great talent and good friends will be leaving the studio," reads the tweet. "We are doing everything possible to look after everyone affected. Thank you for your support and understanding."

It's still not entirely clear why Square wants to sell the Hitman developer, with the company simply claiming it wants to "maximize player satisfaction as well as market potential" by focusing its time and energy on "key franchises and studios."

The firm has already opened negotiations with potential investors, but until a deal can be ironed out IO's fate remains unclear.