Revenue up at Take-Two as key franchises deliver
May 23, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Take-Two has released its financials for the year ended March 31, 2017, and it's been a good year for the U.S. publisher. 

Net revenue increased by 26 percent to $1.78 billion thanks to the performances of key titles including Grand Theft Auto V, Mafia III, and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Revenue from digital sales also saw a notable increase, rising by 32 percent to $921.7 million. Take-Two revealed that recurrent consumer spending accounted for 50 percent of digitally-delivered net revenue, and 26 percent of total revenue. 

The biggest contributors to the company's digital revenue were Grant Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, though other games like NBA 2K17, Civilization VI, and WWE SuperCard also played their part. 

Looking ahead, the publisher expects revenues to rise to somewhere in the region of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion by the end of the next fiscal year on March 31, 2018. 

That's assuming the company's upcoming slate of titles including big-hitters like Red Dead Redemption 2 -- which has been delayed slightly -- NBA 2K18, and WWE 2K18 deliver the goods.

