May 23, 2017
Supercell now owns 62% of Space Ape Games
May 23, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

The growing mobile games giant Supercell has acquired 62 percent of the London-based Transformers: Earth Wars developer, Space Ape Games. 

Supercell picked up the sizable stake in the studio for $55.8 million, but Space Ape, who retains ownership of the remaining 38 percent of its shares, says it will remain an independent company with complete operational independence. 

Rather, a press release notes the long-term strategic partnership between the two companies will allow Space Ape to continue operating as before, but now it will be able to call on Supercell for development and distribution support if needed down the line. 

Supercell, meanwhile, has been investing into a number of notable mobile development studios in recent memory. Just last month, the company picked up a minority stake in Shipyard Games for $2.9 million and also grabbed 51 percent of Badland developer Frogmind for $7.8 million the year before.

