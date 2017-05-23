How a struggling console translated into high sales for Rain Games' Teslagrad

While sales of the Wii U system itself have been less than impressive, one developer notes that the console’s unique ecosystem can provide indie games with a space to thrive.

During a live-streamed interview, Rain Games CEO Peter Wingaard Meldahl offered a look back at just how the Wii U ended up becoming the most profitable platform for the studio’s first game, Teslagrad.

As explored in the video above, Meldahl notes that Teslagrad’s Wii U success was partly due to the fact a large chunk of the game’s audience owned the system, but he says that a huge boost came from how much visibility the game was able to get from Nintendo’s eShop itself.

“There was not many titles released for [the Wii U], comparatively. Indie titles actually got a good visibility on the platform.” Meldahl explains that Teslagrad sat in each of the top two slots on Nintendo’s storefront for a couple weeks. “That wouldn’t have been the case on any other platform.”

"There was not many titles released for [the Wii U], comparatively. Indie titles actually got a good visibility on the platform." Meldahl explains that Teslagrad sat in each of the top two slots on Nintendo's storefront for a couple weeks. "That wouldn't have been the case on any other platform."

He shares more about the bounty reaped from Teslagrad's Wii U release in the video above and talks at length about the intricacies of creating the studio's latest game, World to the West, in the full Twitch stream.