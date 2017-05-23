Learn about the design challenges of developing VR experiences at VRDC Fall 2017

Organizers of the Virtual Reality Developers Conference are excited to highlight two intriguing sessions for VRDC Fall 2017, which is happening September 21-22 at a bigger, better venue in San Francisco!

First up is a talk on the VRDC Fall 2017 Innovation track which discusses how modern neuroscience can provide key insights for VR, and covers three areas that present challenges and opportunities for VR developers.

In his talk "A Game Designers Overview of the Neuroscience of VR," president of The Inspiracy (and most recently Chief Game Designer at Google) Noah Falstein will look at the basic neuroscience of Immersion, Motion, and Emotion and provide context from a designer's view of the science necessary for effective use of VR.

Falstein will discuss these three areas of Immersion, Motion and Emotion in terms of the neuroscience behind it, offer techniques to take it to new levels, and provide practical advice for VR developers looking to design better VR experiences. Don't miss out!

VRDC Fall 2017 will also be hosting Chief Creative Officer James Iliff and Design Director Mike McTyre of Survios, with their talk "VR Game Development: Dev Hacks & New Analytics from 'Raw Data'" under the Games & Entertainment track.

In their talk, Survios duo and creators of the game Raw Data will share the lessons learned from building the VR title, how they were able to find dev hacks to save time and money (both of which are precious!) and insights and analytics about gameplay.

