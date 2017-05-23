Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 24, 2017
Learn about the design challenges of developing VR experiences at VRDC Fall 2017
Learn about the design challenges of developing VR experiences at VRDC Fall 2017
May 24, 2017 | By Staff
May 24, 2017 | By Staff
More: VR, Design, VRDC

Organizers of the Virtual Reality Developers Conference are excited to highlight two intriguing sessions for VRDC Fall 2017, which is happening September 21-22 at a bigger, better venue in San Francisco!

Don't miss the opportunity to save money by registering for the conference early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is today, May 24th, 2017!

First up is a talk on the VRDC Fall 2017 Innovation track  which discusses how modern neuroscience can provide key insights for VR, and covers three areas that present challenges and opportunities for VR developers.

In his talk "A Game Designers Overview of the Neuroscience of VR," president of The Inspiracy (and most recently Chief Game Designer at Google) Noah Falstein will look at the basic neuroscience of Immersion, Motion, and Emotion and provide context from a designer's view of the science necessary for effective use of VR.

Falstein will discuss these three areas of Immersion, Motion and Emotion in terms of the neuroscience behind it, offer techniques to take it to new levels, and provide practical advice for VR developers looking to design better VR experiences. Don't miss out!

VRDC Fall 2017 will also be hosting Chief Creative Officer James Iliff and Design Director Mike McTyre of Survios, with their talk "VR Game Development: Dev Hacks & New Analytics from 'Raw Data'" under the Games & Entertainment track.

In their talk, Survios duo and creators of the game Raw Data will share the lessons learned from building the VR title, how they were able to find dev hacks to save time and money (both of which are precious!) and insights and analytics about gameplay.

It's likely that developers will eventually have to face numerous design issues when creating VR experiences, and these sessions could provide some great insight on how to overcome potential hurdles for future projects, and course conference officials look forward to announcing many more fantastic VRDC Fall 2017 talks in the weeks ahead.

Since tickets sold out for the first three VRDC events, VRDC Fall 2017 will offer more sessions and move to a bigger location at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA September 21-22.

For more information on VRDC Fall 2017, visit the show's official website and subscribe to regular updates via Twitter and Facebook.

