May 23, 2017
Get a job: Telltale Games is hiring a Sr. Animator
Get a job: Telltale Games is hiring a Sr. Animator
May 23, 2017 | By Staff
May 23, 2017 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. AnimatorTelltale Games

Location: San Rafael, California

Telltale Games is looking for a talented Senior Animator to assist the Animation team in creating high-quality character animation for a game project using Maya and Telltale proprietary tool.

Responsibilities

  • Create great character animation for in-game in cut scene use
  • Create layouts for external animation outsourcing
  • Maintain defined animation style for characters within each project’s unique parameters
  • Balance quality with efficiency when working under tight deadlines
  • Follow and maintain Telltale’s pipelines and technical requirements
  • Learn Telltale’s proprietary tools for implementing and manipulating animation in the game engine

Essential Skills

  • Ability to create great key frame character animation in Maya using FK and IK in a variety of styles
  • Strong understanding of human and animal motion, weight, acting and timing applied to 3D animation
  • Understanding of game animation practices and standards
  • Foundational knowledge of composition, editing and cinematic storytelling
  • Ability to follow direction; strong desire to grow creatively and improve animation skills
  • Working experience in Maya
  • Self-motivated, excellent verbal and written communication; team player
  • BA or equivalent in Art related field
  • 5+ years’ experience in the gaming, television or film industry
  • Experience with Motion Builder a plus

Portfolio Requirements

Along with your cover letter and resume, please include a portfolio of samples that represent the range of your skills, provided that everything has been cleared for release by copyright owners. Generally, 12 to 15 pieces are a good sample. We prefer links to online portfolios if possible.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

