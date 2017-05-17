Get a job: Telltale Games is hiring a Sr. Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Rafael, California

Telltale Games is looking for a talented Senior Animator to assist the Animation team in creating high-quality character animation for a game project using Maya and Telltale proprietary tool.

Responsibilities

Create great character animation for in-game in cut scene use

Create layouts for external animation outsourcing

Maintain defined animation style for characters within each project’s unique parameters

Balance quality with efficiency when working under tight deadlines

Follow and maintain Telltale’s pipelines and technical requirements

Learn Telltale’s proprietary tools for implementing and manipulating animation in the game engine

Essential Skills

Ability to create great key frame character animation in Maya using FK and IK in a variety of styles

Strong understanding of human and animal motion, weight, acting and timing applied to 3D animation

Understanding of game animation practices and standards

Foundational knowledge of composition, editing and cinematic storytelling

Ability to follow direction; strong desire to grow creatively and improve animation skills

Working experience in Maya

Self-motivated, excellent verbal and written communication; team player

BA or equivalent in Art related field

5+ years’ experience in the gaming, television or film industry

Experience with Motion Builder a plus

Portfolio Requirements

Along with your cover letter and resume, please include a portfolio of samples that represent the range of your skills, provided that everything has been cleared for release by copyright owners. Generally, 12 to 15 pieces are a good sample. We prefer links to online portfolios if possible.

Interested? Apply now.

