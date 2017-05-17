Video: How Slime Rancher succeeds through emergent storytelling

Monomi Park's plort-em-up Slime Rancher was one of the indie hits of 2016, and owes a lot of its success to its thousands of eponymous slimes who captured the hearts of its players.

At GDC 2017, Monomi Park chief Nick Popovich gave a talk during the Independent Games Summit about what helped make those balls of goo so likable: the stories they helped the player tell.

Driven by a series of wants and needs, these slimes create hundreds of tiny, emergent stories that end in triumph, cuteness, and chaos. In his talk, Popovich dived into a detailed breakdown of how the slime's vibrant, unpredictable behavior is actually the "secret sauce" that makes Slime Rancher sing, and how it's all crafted from surprisingly simple systems

It was a fun and informative session, one that you can now watch entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

