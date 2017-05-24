Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 24, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 24, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 24, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Game engine maker Unity secures $400M investment
Game engine maker Unity secures $400M investment
May 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Business/Marketing

Game engine maker Unity Technologies has secured a $400 million investment from private equity firm, Silver Lake Partners. 

Unity CEO John Riccitiello broke the news to Bloomberg, revealing that around half of the money will be used to allow employees and some early shareholders to cash out. The investment values Unity at around $2.6 billion, and still needs to be approved by regulators

"A big chunk of it is secondary and that's because it makes sense to let employees buy cars," he explained. "In terms of primary capital we don't ultimately need all that primary capital -- the capital is safety when we’re investing to grow as fast as we are."

Unity's popular game engine is used as the foundation for a huge roster of titles across multiple platforms, including hits like Pokemon Go, Inside, Firewatch, and Night in the Woods

It's also the engine of choice for a number of virtual reality developers, a fact that Riccitiello says wasn't lost on investors. 

"The second act that I think attracts a lot of investors and investor interest is the fact that we have about 70 percent of AR and VR content built on Unity," he added. "We've got a first wave that is going really really well and we have a second one that is dominant."

Related Jobs

YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[05.24.17]
Content Producer (f/m)
Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[05.24.17]
Senior Software Engineer Ã¢Â€Â“ C/C++ Tools Development
Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novoto, California, United States
[05.23.17]
Software Engineer, Unreal
Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novoto, California, United States
[05.23.17]
Senior Network Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Postmortem: Muse Games' Guns of Icarus Alliance
7 Japanese RPGs game developers should study
World of Tanks dev apologizes for threatening YouTuber with a takedown
Supercell now owns 62% of Space Ape Games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image