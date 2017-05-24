Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 24, 2017
New 'creators' section lets game devs curate the PlayStation Store
May 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Sony has launched a new 'Creators' section on the PlayStation Store that gives well-known industry figures and game devs a chance to share their own recommendations. 

The new section is currently live on the U.S. PlayStation Store. There's no word on when it'll be rolled out in other regions, though it's fair to soon it'll show up eventually. 

As it stands, 17 notable names have revealed their favorite games, including Sony Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida, Rocket League creator Psyonix, Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono, and Limbo developer PlayDead. 

Yoshida's top picks include a number of indie and triple-A releases like Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, Sound Shapes, Guacamelee, and Journey

You can find out what other titles made the cut by clicking right here.

