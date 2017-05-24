Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 24, 2017
The UK's biggest pro game jam is heading back to Manchester
May 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Business/Marketing

After attracting over 200 attendees last year, the UK's largest professional game jam is heading back to Manchester.

The event, appropriately christened "Jamchester," will run from June 23 - 25, and will be donating all ticket proceeds to video game charity Special Effect, which helps disabled gamers find new ways to play. 

The Jam is aimed squarely at professional game devs and independent studios, with teams of 1 - 4 people eligible to take part. That said, a small number of tickets will be set aside for student teams keen to put their talents to the test. 

Once at the venue, each team will have 40 hours to create a game. Eight awards will then be dished out to the best and brightest games, as chosen by a panel of industry experts. Last year's group managed to create 39 titles over the weekend, all of which can be played right here

If you're a UK-based developer eager to take part, be sure to check out the Jamchester website for all the details.

