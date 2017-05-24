We're hosting a panel on accessibility in progression-driven games at 6PM EDT

Accessibility design in games is getting to be a bigger and bigger conversation, for good reason! As both federal regulations and a growing playerbase drive developers to consider physical accessibility, more and more resources are popping up to help them build gameplay that accommodates disabled players.

But once you leave the discussion about game controls and accessibility settings, how do you help those players see all of your game’s content if their accessibility needs make dealing with your game’s challenges difficult? If a disabled player is taking on Horizon: Zero Dawn, for instance, they may have a hard time finishing the game's story if they can't take down one of the game's towering robotic Thunderjaws.

Today at 6PM EDT (3PM PDT, a bit later than usual), we're going to be hosting a conversation about this kind of design with Ablegamers COO Steven Spohn, Gaikai technical PM Tara Voelker, and freelance game designer/Extra Credits writer James Portnow.

It's going to be a great balance of talking about player needs, technical implementation, and design guidelines for these kind of games