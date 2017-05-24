Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 24, 2017
Mobile dev Motorious Entertainment secures $900k investment
Mobile dev Motorious Entertainment secures $900k investment
May 24, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
May 24, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

The Finnish developer Motorious Entertainment has secured a €800,000 (~$895,000) investment in its second round of funding since first opening its doors in 2015. 

This latest round concluded just ahead of the release of the studio's inaugural game, Top Gear Road Trip

This time around, Motorious saw a joint contribution from two Nordic investors: Nordea Startup and Growth Services and Finnvera Venture Capital. This duo joins with Motorious’ previous unnamed pair of investors from a 2016 round to bring the total amount raised by the company to €1.3 million (~$1.4 million)

