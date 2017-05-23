Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Wargaming is looking for a Sr. Software Engineer
May 24, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Software EngineerWargaming

Location: Sydney, Austraila

Wargaming is seeking an experienced C/C++ Software Engineer to join our team. We are looking for talented C/C++ developers who have solid experience in software development and would like to work in the exciting world of video games. Your primary responsibility will be to work on content creation tools for our PC engine.

Requirements

  • Several years proven commercial C/C++ experience
  • Understanding of object oriented analysis and design
  • Understanding of workflow optimisation
  • Excellent problem solving skills
  • Strong knowledge of Visual C++
  • Ability to work with existing development processes and codebase
  • Great communication skills

Desirable

  • Strong understanding of user interface design
  • Knowledge of content creation pipelines
  • Ability to work with artists and level designers
  • Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Computer Science or related fields
  • Experience in tools role
  • Experience with MFC and .NET

If you believe that you are the right person for the role please feel free to forward your resume by email to:jobs_sydney@wargaming.net

Only successful applicants will be contacted.

About Wargaming

Wargaming Sydney is the Australian branch of Wargaming.net.

The Sydney office works on the cutting edge online game engine used by Wargaming studios around the world to power games such as World of Tanks, which has over 100 million players.

We offer numerous opportunities for skilled individuals that have strong technical abilities, are passionate about the games industry, and enjoy solving technical and design challenges creatively.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

