Get a job: Wargaming is looking for a Sr. Software Engineer

Location: Sydney, Austraila

Wargaming is seeking an experienced C/C++ Software Engineer to join our team. We are looking for talented C/C++ developers who have solid experience in software development and would like to work in the exciting world of video games. Your primary responsibility will be to work on content creation tools for our PC engine.

Requirements

Several years proven commercial C/C++ experience

Understanding of object oriented analysis and design

Understanding of workflow optimisation

Excellent problem solving skills

Strong knowledge of Visual C++

Ability to work with existing development processes and codebase

Great communication skills

Desirable

Strong understanding of user interface design

Knowledge of content creation pipelines

Ability to work with artists and level designers

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Computer Science or related fields

Experience in tools role

Experience with MFC and .NET

If you believe that you are the right person for the role please feel free to forward your resume by email to:jobs_sydney@wargaming.net

Only successful applicants will be contacted.

About Wargaming

Wargaming Sydney is the Australian branch of Wargaming.net.



The Sydney office works on the cutting edge online game engine used by Wargaming studios around the world to power games such as World of Tanks, which has over 100 million players.



We offer numerous opportunities for skilled individuals that have strong technical abilities, are passionate about the games industry, and enjoy solving technical and design challenges creatively.

