May 24, 2017
Video: Designing Chair Entertainment's Shadow Complex
May 24, 2017 | By Staff
May 24, 2017 | By Staff
More: Indie, Design, Video, Vault

Though it made its debut with Undertow in 2007, it wasn't until 2009 that Chair Entertainment broke big with its 2.5D action platformer Shadow Complex.

At GDC 2010, Chair cofounders Donald and Jeremy Mustard spoke openly about the pitfalls they encountered and the solutions they implemented while designing Shadow Complex. They ran down some some key insights learned that they felt were unique to downloadable console titles, still a relatively novel phenomenon in 2010.

Beyond that, the pair also explored some interesting ideas about how game devs can embrace the perceived 'limitations' of downloadable games and use them to streamline game design, prototype effectively, and boil a game's scope down to its core essence of 'fun.'

It was an insightful session that now helps shed some light on what it was like to be making downloadable games in the late 2000s. Now, you can watch this classic talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

