Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 24, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 24, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 24, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Why Texas may have lost its status as a hotbed of game patent lawsuits
Why Texas may have lost its status as a hotbed of game patent lawsuits
May 24, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
May 24, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Serious, Business/Marketing

This week the Supreme Court issued a ruling on a patent fight over powdered drink mixes that puts new limits on where patent holders can file infringement lawsuits, potentially changing the landscape of patent fights in the game industry.

Specifically, the Electronic Frontier Foundation highlights how the Supremes' recent ruling (on "TC Heartland LLC v. Kraft Food Brands LLC") mandates patent owners only sue corporate defendants "in districts where the defendant is incorporated or has committed acts of infringement and has a regular and established place of business."

That means it's now much harder for patent-holders to go "venue shopping" and file their lawsuit in a court they feel is more likely to side with them.

Devs who have been reading Gamasutra for some time will probably recognize the current top court pick for patent lawsuits: The Eastern District of Texas, which has made cameos in everything from a 2005 Konami patent fight over Roxor's rhythm game In the Groove to a 2007 patent troll's lawsuit against Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo over joystick ports to Lodsys' lengthy patent fight over in-app purchases in iOS games.

In 2013, Ars Technica reported that the Eastern District was the #1 district in the U.S. in terms of patent lawsuits filed, in part because such lawsuits were much more likely to go trial by jury than in other regions (which reportedly raises the risks and costs for defendants.)

Going forward, the EFF -- a nonprofit that has long argued the current U.S. patent system is broken -- suggests that this week's ruling will weaken "patent trolls" and drive more patent fights to Delaware, a state where many companies are incorporated due to its corporation-friendly tax laws.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.24.17]
Substance Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.24.17]
Assistant Graphic Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.24.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[05.24.17]
UI/UX Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Postmortem: Muse Games' Guns of Icarus Alliance
Balancing unpredictability and order is key for dynamic AI, says The Occupation dev
Don't Miss: What Ubisoft learned from making Far Cry 2
Mobile dev Motorious Entertainment secures $900k investment


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image