Cabin in the woods: Who's heading to this year's Stugan games accelerator?

Stugan, a non-profit games accelerator that invites devs to the Swedish wilderness so they can build "the game of their dreams", has revealed this year's participants.

15 teams will be heading to the cabin in the woods this time around for a seven week, expenses-paid program that'll help them get to grips with key skills like game design, publishing, and marketing.

The new arrivals have promised to cook up an eclectic video game feast (teased in the video above), featuring, among other things, a virtual reality game about managing a puppet theater, a platformer where you change the world, and an experimental game about a jazz band.

All the teams will be helped along by a group of experienced mentors including familiar faces like Rami Ismail, Tommy Palm, and Oskar Burman, and new additions plucked straight from Oculus, Supercell, Raw Fury, Coffee Stain Studios.

"The third year of Stugan is our biggest yet," said Stugan manager Jana Palm. "We received a staggering number of applicants (including an increase in applications from female game devs) that highlighted the very best in indie games development.

"It was hard to narrow our choice down to just 15 teams, but we’re confident that we’ve selected the participants who will benefit most from what Stugan has to offer."

The 2017 edition of Stugan's games accelerator will run from June 26 until August 12. You can find out more about this year's line-up by clicking right here.