May 25, 2017
Report: Japanese internet giant Softbank picks up $4B stake in Nvidia
Report: Japanese internet giant Softbank picks up $4B stake in Nvidia
May 25, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 25, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Japanese internet giant Softbank has purchased a $4 billion stake in computer tech manufacturer, Nvidia. 

According to a report from Bloomberg, the company -- which only recently sold its majority stake in Clash of Clans creator Supercell -- is now Nvidia's fourth largest shareholder. 

Based in California, Nvidia is perhaps best known for designing and manufacturing graphics processing units (GPUs) for the video game market. 

As well as being a leading name in the mobile and PC arena, Nvidia also has a hand in the console race after Nintendo chose to use its Tegra processor to power the Switch.

