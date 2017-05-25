Report: Japanese internet giant Softbank picks up $4B stake in Nvidia

Newsbrief: Japanese internet giant Softbank has purchased a $4 billion stake in computer tech manufacturer, Nvidia.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the company -- which only recently sold its majority stake in Clash of Clans creator Supercell -- is now Nvidia's fourth largest shareholder.

Based in California, Nvidia is perhaps best known for designing and manufacturing graphics processing units (GPUs) for the video game market.

As well as being a leading name in the mobile and PC arena, Nvidia also has a hand in the console race after Nintendo chose to use its Tegra processor to power the Switch.