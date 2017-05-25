Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 25, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 25, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 25, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Creativity vs. control: How Cuba's indie devs are finding their voice
Creativity vs. control: How Cuba's indie devs are finding their voice
May 25, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 25, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

The folks over at Polygon have put together a collection of interesting features and interviews that spotlight the Cuban games scene, examining how those on the small Caribbean island build, critique, and play video games.

The selection touches on everything from the nation's rampant media piracy and illegal underground arcades to its burgeoning pro-gaming scene. 

Of particular interest to Gamasutra readers though, will be this piece, which aims to understand what it's like being a creatively charged indie in a socialist state.

You see, Cuba's indie devs are independent in every sense of the word, because in order to create something free from government ideology, they've also had to wave goodbye to any form of funding or creative support.

It's a fact that means anyone looking to work on a project with the aim of entertaining, rather than educating, will face with an uphill struggle.

"We are creative. But government policies about games are complicated. The government thinks that all games have to teach all of the time. So the games in Cuba aren't as interesting as the ones you can find outside of Cuba. They are just for teaching, not for fun," says Alejandro Ulloa, a journalist with Cuban independent website El Toque.

"We also have no technology, [a] really bad connection to the internet, and developing games requires a lot of technology. Despite that, there are people who are trying to prove their game making skills."

The full story is well worth a read, so be sure to check it out when you've got time. After that, don't forget to take a look at the other parts of Polygon's vast Cuban cover story.

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[05.25.17]
Mobile Marketing Associate
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[05.25.17]
Senior Data Analyst
Mech Mocha Game Studios
Mech Mocha Game Studios — Bengaluru, India
[05.25.17]
Director - Game Design
Intrepid Studios Inc
Intrepid Studios Inc — San Diego, California, United States
[05.24.17]
Associate Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Creating tension in Card Thief
Microsoft's Twitch competitor rebrands as Mixer, makes moves for mobile
Creativity vs. control: How Cuba's indie devs are finding their voice
Cabin in the woods: Who's heading to this year's Stugan games accelerator?


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image