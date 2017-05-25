Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Join us on Twitch as we return to Oblivion today at 12 PM PT
May 25, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Our classic game streaming series continues today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel at 12 PM Pacific (3 PM Eastern) when we take a look back at Bethesda Game Studios' 2006 game The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Oblivion is especially interesting to study now as a bridge between the charmingly odd but voiceless The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (which we streamed last month) and the vast, sprawling expanse of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which secured Bethesda's status as one of the industry's top-tier game developers. 

While Oblivion is often best remembered these days as the game that put DLC microtransactions on the public stage (via horse armor), it was also a proving ground for Bethesda, one that saw the studio playing with a lot of the tools that now define its games (Radiant AI, procedural generation tech, lots and lots of voice acting) for the first time.

So join us today as we return to Oblivion for a bit and do our best to escape from prison. If you'd like to be automatically notified about this stream and others we do in the future, make sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for a smorgasbord of gameplay commentary, developer interviews and editor roundtables.

