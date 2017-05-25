Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 25, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 25, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 25, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Twitch and Bandai Namco partner up to create Tekken 7 eSports league
Twitch and Bandai Namco partner up to create Tekken 7 eSports league
May 25, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
May 25, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Bandai Namco and Twitch are teaming up in hopes of elevating the eSports scene for fighting games, specifically through the use of the Bandai Namco-published game Tekken 7.

The result of that team up is a multi-year partnership between the two companies. The duo has brought about the creation of the Tekken World Tour: an eSports league centered around Tekken 7 with a prize pool of $200,000 for its first six-month long season.

The partnership itself grants Twitch exclusive broadcasting rights to Tekken World Tour events, the first of which kicks off in just a few weeks. Beyond just that, the streaming company is also in charge of managing overall league operations for the tour.

This is far from the first eSports initiative Twitch has backed, but the partnership is the first to focus on a fighting game like Tekken 7.  The company notably entered into a similar arrangement last year with Psyonix for a Rocket League league, and soon after announced a partnership with the Italian eSports platform Faceit for the competitive Counter-Strike eSports Championship Series. 

Related Jobs

Intrepid Studios Inc
Intrepid Studios Inc — San Diego, California, United States
[05.24.17]
Associate Programmer
Intrepid Studios Inc
Intrepid Studios Inc — San Diego, California, United States
[05.24.17]
Animator
2K
2K — Novato, California, United States
[05.24.17]
SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.24.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Creating tension in Card Thief
Microsoft's Twitch competitor rebrands as Mixer, makes moves for mobile
Creativity vs. control: How Cuba's indie devs are finding their voice
Cabin in the woods: Who's heading to this year's Stugan games accelerator?


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image