May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
Penny Arcade aims to up its global presence with 'Powered by PAX' events
May 25, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Penny Arcade, the company behind the growing number of PAX video game conventions, is extending its reach through a new program geared at international events.

Instead of a second, full-fledged non-US PAX event, Penny Arcade and its partner ReedPop are kicking off a new ‘Powered by PAX’ program aimed at creating PAX-like events through partnerships with local organizers.

For game developers, especially those based in places that aren’t near existing PAX events, this new program could offer a way to reap the benefits of showing a game at a convention, but possibly now without the need for international travel.

GCPlay Powered by PAX is the first event set to run under the new program, and will take place in Guangzhou, China this November. Much like future events under the Powered by PAX brand, GCPlay is being jointly organized by ReedPop and a local organization, this time Guangdong Grandhub Culture Development, in an effort to fuse the traditional offerings of a PAX convention with local culture

