Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 25, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 25, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 25, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GameStop's sales rise on the back of Nintendo's Switch, even as profits slip
GameStop's sales rise on the back of Nintendo's Switch, even as profits slip
May 25, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
May 25, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Today the folks at GameStop reported earnings for the first quarter of the company's 2017 fiscal year, and while game software sales (both new and pre-owned) were down, hardware sales were up in a big way -- thanks largely to Nintendo's new Switch console.

Numbers-wise, GameStop reported (GAAP) profits of $59 million on $2.05 billion in global sales for the quarter, which ended April 29th. That's a roughly 11 percent drop in profits from the $65.8 million the company brought in during the same period last year, while sales actually went up 3.8 percent increase year-over-year.

The two big sales drivers for GameStop this quarter were game hardware (specifically, Nintendo's Switch) and collectibles (think: Pokemon toys). The company also reported sales of digital goods rose 3 percent year-over-year, thanks primarily to its online game hub Kongregate.

However, the company reported an 8.2 percent decline in sales of new games, due to what it calls "the tough overlap of a few key AAA titles launched last year." Sales of pre-owned games also fell year-over-year, by 6.2 percent. 

While no mention was made in the earnings release of how much headway GameStop has made in its plan to close ~150 GameStop game stores this year, it did note that it opened 9 new collectibles storefronts during the quarter, bringing the total to 95 worldwide.  

Related Jobs

Intrepid Studios Inc
Intrepid Studios Inc — San Diego, California, United States
[05.25.17]
3D Environment Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.25.17]
Director of UX
Hasbro
Hasbro — Pawtucket, Rhode Island, United States
[05.25.17]
Game Developer/Architect
Gameloft (Montreal)
Gameloft (Montreal) — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[05.25.17]
Artiste FX - FX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Creating tension in Card Thief
Game developers recount their long loading screen struggles and solutions
Don't Miss: Dissecting the core mechanics of Vanquish
Twitch and Bandai Namco partner up to create Tekken 7 eSports league


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image