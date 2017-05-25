Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 25, 2017
Watch Gamasutra take a stroll through Oblivion (and learn to fear cheese)
May 25, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Here at Gamasutra, we do enjoy returning to play old games and discussing their long-term impact on the industry. After our brief return to The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind a few weeks ago, we decided to skip ahead a console generation to compare its introduction to that of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, which propelled the series toward a more mainstream audience. 

During our chat (seen above), we talked about everything from the importance of a proper physics system in the Elder Scrolls games, to which major features were abandoned and changed by Fallout 3, which ran in the same game engine. 

Due to a bad encounter with some cheese, we did have to split our stream into some two parts, so be sure to click here if you want to learn what Oblivion's cheese can do to your computer. And if you enjoyed this look back at The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more gameplay commentary, developer interviews, and editor roundtables. 

