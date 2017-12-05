Video: A postmortem of Ska Studios' Salt & Sanctuary

Let's say you were thinking about making a side-scrolling action game that takes inspiration from the design philosophy of From Software's Dark Souls games. How would you do it?

That's exactly what Salt & Sanctuary devs Michelle and James Silva got into when they took the stage at GDC 2017 discuss the game's origins and early development days.

In the process of their dynamic, free-flowing postmortem they opened up about their insane development cycle, one that yielded what they say is an unbelievable amount of content for a two-person studio.

They also spoke openly about the experiences and challenges they faced in moving to a new platform, the road to release, and beyond.

The talk was informative and insightful, especially if you're also working with a small team to release your self-published game. Now, you can watch their talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

