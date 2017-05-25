Bandai Namco helps form new HTML5 game company: BXD

Japanese game firms Bandai Namco and Drecom announced this week that they've partnered to form a new game company: BXD.

What's interesting about BXD is that it's ostensibly dedicated to producing free-to-play HTML5 browser games based on Bandai Namco properties, including Family Stadium (R.B.I. Baseball in the West) and Dragonball Z (pictured).

Based on Japanese press releases, Crunchyroll reports that Bandai Namco holds a 51 percent stake in BXD, and that the new game company has been granted an initial investment of roughly $2.1 million. BXD will be led by Bandai Namco exec Kouji Tezuka, and expects to begin fielding games next year.