Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 26, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 26, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 26, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Why you don't need to tear up your game to make it accessible
May 26, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 26, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Design, Video

Generally speaking, making your game more accessible isn't hard work. That was one of the key takeaways from our recent Twitch roundtable that saw a number of experts weigh in on the matter. 

In fact, it might be infinitely easier than you imagine, and the only reason you're probably struggling to answer to the accessibility question is because the solution is so damn obvious. 

For example, during our chat, AbleGamers COO Steven Spohn recalled how during a trip to Rock Band developer Harmonix he asked why they'd made it so the game could only be played with a minimum of three buttons.

Their reasoning? They just figured nobody would want to play the game with less. It's an understandable -- if frustrating -- oversight, and one that ultimately made it hard to turn Rock Band into an experience that could be enjoyed by everyone. 

"It is not necessary to destroy a game, in order for people with disabilities to enjoy the game. I can probably best describe this with a short anecdote," explained Spohn.

"Years ago AbleGamers were invited to Harmonix's headquarters, and we had a meeting were we talked about how you needed to use a minimum of three buttons to play the game, and how it's exceedingly hard to turn it from a console game into an assisted technology game because the tech can't understand it.

"We asked him why did you limit the buttons at three. And he said 'well that was an arbitrary number. We just figured no one would want to play our game if someone could only push one button.' 

"I took a half a beat and looked at him in the face and said I would, because I'm quadriplegic. I would like to play Rock Band with one button and it would be fun for me to play Rock Band with only one input, and there are a lot of people out there in the same boat." 

To hear more from our panel, be sure to check out the full stream right here. After that, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for even more expert insights and gameplay commentary.

Related Jobs

VRnam
VRnam — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
[05.25.17]
UI Unity Programmer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[05.25.17]
Environment Artist
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.25.17]
3D Artist
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, United States
[05.25.17]
Junior Game Writer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Why do devs love Slack, and how do they get the most out of it?
Game Design Deep Dive: Creating tension in Card Thief
GameStop is very excited about Switch outselling Wii in its first 60 days
Don't Miss: Dissecting the core mechanics of Vanquish


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image