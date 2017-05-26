Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 26, 2017
Virtuos Games spinoff Lusionsoft nets $1.8M to delve into VR
May 26, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Lusionsoft, an new spinoff venture from game development contractor Virtuos Games, has netted $1.8M to create high-quality virtual and augmented reality apps. 

The new studio was founded by Pan Feng, who was also Virtuos' co-founder and managing director until last year. 

The company will use the cash injection to build out its virtual, augmented, and mixed reality development and co-development businesses. 

The funds will also help Lusionsoft promote, port, and launch titles like Happy Drummer VR and Domino Craft VR. Two more games are also in the works, and are due to be announced later this year.

"Lusionsoft is the embodiment of a long term, strategic approach to developing a successful VR content developer" said Feng. 

"The team's experience in the development of original VR content, as well as its longstanding relationship with all major game and content providers for co-development make Lusionsoft an industry leader in this space."

