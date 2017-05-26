Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 26, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 26, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 26, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat about rhythm violence with Thumper developer Marc Flury at 6:30 PM EDT
May 26, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
May 26, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Last year, Thumper became a standout VR title by making significant changes to its art style to terrify people who played it using a VR device. A few months later, Thumper has launched on the Nintendo Switch, making it a wholly different, but far more portable experience. 

To find out why this VR hit can now be played anywhere from a toilet seat to the top of a mountain, we’re chatting with Drool’s Marc Flury today at 6:30PM EDT.

If you’ve got questions about developing games for the Switch (especially when those games were first launched in VR on other platforms), you should be sure to join us in Twitch chat to have those questions answered! 

And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

VRnam
VRnam — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
[05.25.17]
UI Unity Programmer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[05.25.17]
Environment Artist
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.25.17]
3D Artist
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, United States
[05.25.17]
Junior Game Writer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Why do devs love Slack, and how do they get the most out of it?
Game Design Deep Dive: Creating tension in Card Thief
GameStop is very excited about Switch outselling Wii in its first 60 days
Don't Miss: Dissecting the core mechanics of Vanquish


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image