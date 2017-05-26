Chat about rhythm violence with Thumper developer Marc Flury at 6:30 PM EDT

Last year, Thumper became a standout VR title by making significant changes to its art style to terrify people who played it using a VR device. A few months later, Thumper has launched on the Nintendo Switch, making it a wholly different, but far more portable experience.

To find out why this VR hit can now be played anywhere from a toilet seat to the top of a mountain, we’re chatting with Drool’s Marc Flury today at 6:30PM EDT.

