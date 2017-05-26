Epic's Unreal Dev Grants program hands out $275k

Epic Games has distributed the latest round of its Unreal Dev Grants, this time to the tune of a $275,000 of no-strings-attached funding for 17 projects.

Of the 17 seeing contributions from Epic this time around, 12 are game developers working in a variety of mediums including VR projects like Cooperative Innovations’ Raiders of Erda, the mobile title Be:Brave from One Dream, and Sandswept Studios’ early access project Unfortunate Spaceman.

Outside of the game sphere, five other projects are receiving a grant this time around as well, including the analytics plugin maker gameDNA and the VR capture tech pioneer realityvirtual.co. A full list of the fund’s latest recipiants can be found on Epic’s website.

The $5 million Unreal Dev Grants fund was set up by Epic in 2015 to provide game developers with between $5,000 and $50,000 in no-strings-attached financial support. Since, Epic has periodically dished out grants in the name of the fund to game developers, educators, and other parties that enrich the Unreal developer community. Those interested in applying for a grant can find more information on the Unreal Dev Grants website.